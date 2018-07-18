So, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the biggest phony in American politics, visited Wisconsin to campaign for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
To Sen. Sanders credit, he has been able to convince a cadre of followers that he is a maverick -- the independent champion of working men and women. But who did Sanders endorse in the 2016 election? Hillary Clinton -- the establishment candidate supported by the entertainment, sports and academic elites, and the Wall Street bankers and 1 percenters.
And now he is campaigning for Sen. Baldwin -- the candidate financed by big-money, out-of-state special interest groups. Sanders may rant about the evils of money in politics but his actions are in opposition to his rhetoric.
Next, I suppose he will tell us that we need budget-busting universal health care while he and Sen. Baldwin get to keep their deluxe, taxpayer-funded congressional plan.
Sanders may be the ultimate political hypocrite but his continued popularity provides proof that you can fool some of the people all of the time.
Jim Pease, Middleton