Phony Republican probes are tiresome -- Ann Collins

These continued "investigations" of the 2020 election have gone on way too long, way too far.
As a citizen of this state, I do not want my tax dollars being spent on these Republican boondoggles. Let Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the others pay for them out of their own pockets.
These investigations have nothing to do with the state of Wisconsin, they are just about Republicans' own delusions and vanity. And I definitely do not want all the voting records, ballots and voting machines turned over for the so-called "forensic" audit like the one in Arizona. Enough is enough.
It's time for the Republicans to quit lying to their followers, admit the election was fair and accept that Joe Biden won.
Ann Collins, Madison