Phony patriotism dishonors America -- Rex Tilley

While serving in the 3rd Marine Division in 1976, we stopped in Hong Kong for "R&R," and I got a tattoo of an eagle gripping an American flag on my chest over my heart.

Patriotism, like faith, is a deeply personal thing. And I could easily cover the tattoo with a T-shirt, so I was satisfied. I've always believed in God, family and country. The flag is just a symbol of those feelings -- nothing more and nothing less.

I prefer not to say the Pledge of Allegiance because I don't believe you should worship two gods. When the national anthem is played, it is your choice if you wish not to stand. It is well-documented in Christian history that in times of turmoil, our best work is done on our knees.

You can serve mankind without your shadow darkening a military recruiter's door. But I am aware of the sacrifices all veterans make. To have these flag-waving "paper tiger" patriots denounce the rights of any Americans to disagree with them is disturbing.

My wife always tells me: If you want to know the true heart of a person, watch their feet. If someone tells you follow me and then walks the other way, that's not leadership. That's deception.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn