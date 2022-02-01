 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Phony documents threaten democracy-- Jim Schumacher

The Jan. 18 State Journal article “Still no ruling on GOP tactic” raises a red flag for our democracy. The article was about GOP officials signing official-looking election documents. 

Republican Party chairman Paul Farrow said that the signers were acting “in accordance with precedent.” These Wisconsin Republicans, along with Republicans from other states that narrowly went to President Joe Biden, sent false documents to Washington. The documents sought to certify Donald Trump as the winner in their respective states.

Was the “precedent” Farrow was referring to, by any chance, the one set in 1876 by the Republicans? That’s when they did it before -- successfully by the way.

In the election of 1876, Democrat Samuel Tilden appeared to win both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Several states submitted dueling slates of electors, and the election got thrown to Congress, which ultimately picked GOP candidate Rutherford B. Hayes as president.

Republicans are trying to pass laws in several state that basically give state legislatures the ability to ignore the outcomes of elections -- potentially making our votes not count.

This is contrary to the integrity and health of our democracy, which the world looks to and depends on.

Jim Schumacher, Eau Claire

