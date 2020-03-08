Phonics only one way to help literacy -- Kristine Lamont

Recently, a lot has been written about how to teach reading. Specifically, do we have enough phonics instruction?
While it’s good to see so many people engaged in our public schools, it will not help if we become polarized. Instead, we should focus on the root causes of children’s literacy difficulties. Phonics is only one of many possibilities.
Research has given us lots of ways we can prevent reading difficulties. A few of them are stable housing, nutritious food, health care, family supporting jobs and clean air and water. Some tools are specific to our public school classrooms, such as clean and safe schools, class-size reduction, materials that are a reflection of our children, well-trained teachers and volunteers, reading interventionists and ongoing professional development.
Research will continue to give us more ideas, but we should start implementing the ones we already know will help our children the most. The question for us is are we willing to invest in our public schools? Or would we rather sit on the sidelines polarized while money is being taken from those very children?
Kristine Lamont, Madison