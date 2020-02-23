Phonics instruction best for literacy -- Bill Bessire

It is great to see that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has taken an important step in saying that phonics instruction should be taught in an "explicit and systematic" manner.

I taught and tutored students to read using phonics. It is a multi-sensory approach that works. We all learn differently. So when phonics is taught in an intensive and systematic way, the students see a letter, hear the sound of a letter, say the letter, and write the letter. This approach works.

Teaching phonics using an intensive, systematic, multi-sensory approach should be taught in our colleges to students who want to become elementary school teachers. It also should be taught to all kindergarten teachers and those who teach elementary classes for disabled students.

I applaud DPI for saying that students should be taught phonics in an intensive and systematic way.

Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie

