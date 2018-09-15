While Madison and the rest of Dane County recover from recent flooding and appreciate its relationship to global warming, it was ironic to hear the county proudly announce a new gas guzzling flight from our airport to Phoenix, Arizona.
A family of four flying to Phoenix would have a similar impact on global warming as putting 8,500 miles on their Prius. To avoid another round of flooding, the county should be reducing greenhouse gas emissions, not promoting another way to waste fuel.
If you want to slow global warming, join our boycott of the Dane County Airport. At the same time, you’ll be making Madison a healthier and more desirable place to live. Learn about travel alternatives and the many adverse impacts of the county airport at boycottdane.org.
Steven Klafka, Madison