Phil Hands doesn't know how Republicans think -- Colin Conn

Congratulations to Phil Hands for his cartoon last Tuesday about gas prices. It was a retreaded depiction of a “guy” (obviously a Republican), this time putting words in his mouth limiting the value of his patriotism to five bucks.

How nice.

Hands on Wisconsin: Gas prices may diminish support for Ukraine Higher gases may unfortunately diminish support for Ukraine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

Look at how small his brain cavity is in the cartoon in comparison to his mouth, and the USA hat is clearly a euphemism for MAGA. This is who Hands thinks Republicans are -- a stereotype that’s supposed to represent half the country -- you know, the deplorables.

Every day I read the letters to the editor from bandwagon lefties projecting what they think are the thoughts and actions of Republicans. Some recent examples include: “GOP won’t repel Putin’s invasion,” “Republican voters should apologize,” and Wednesday's letter "Johnson is danger to our democracy," essentially comparing U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to Vladimir Putin. Amazing.

Johnson is danger to our democracy -- Mary Boettcher These days I live with a feeling of horror as I imagine being in Ukraine, fighting against R…

That said, my crystal ball says this war wouldn't be happening if Donald Trump was still president and certainly, he would never let this country run out of gas. And I know that everyone knows and believes that statement is true, because I know what other people think.

Colin Conn, Cross Plains