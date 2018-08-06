I am noticing both the Wisconsin State Journal and the New York Times are making a real effort to offer articles that potentially can increase understanding between political factions in these uncertain times.
Cal Thomas' recent column in the State Journal, "Spoiled children of America drawn to socialism," was needlessly inflammatory and divisive. he had some interesting points, such as serving one's country. But these were obscured by his vindictive hyperbole.
Aren't we trying to move past that kind of rhetoric and work to find common ground?
Thomas, a millionaire and good Christian, apparently believes the richest country on earth should not offer basic health care to its poorest and most vulnerable citizens. Furthermore, he thinks those who advocate for such things are "pampered ... spoiled rotten" children.
When I turned the page of the July 29 Opinion section to read the last paragraphs of Thomas' column, I was greeted by State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands' incisive cartoon showing the difference between Democrat and Republican versions of "socialism." Thank you, State Journal, for the touch of lighthearted irony. It helped soothe my anger after reading about the "spoiled children."
Sally Young, Madison