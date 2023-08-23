As a regular walker in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy, I enjoyed Sunday's article "Reserve made whole by $1.3M restoration." Barry Adams did a great job recounting the conservancy's impressive rebound from a devastating flood five years ago.

Adams' article also gave a much-needed history of the conservancy, which is a beautiful natural jewel in Middleton. I also appreciated that credit was given to those involved in helping make the superb restoration possible: the city of Middleton, Dane County, Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy and the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The restoration could only happen with that kind of commitment and excellent cooperation.

In an era when many natural areas are threatened and too often not a priority, the Pheasant Branch Conservancy is a shining example for others to follow.

It is not only home to a variety of plants, forested areas, birds and many other creatures, but enjoyed daily by many walkers, runners and bicyclists.

It has also demonstrated that a vibrant economy and environmental protection can be a win-win. There are not many real estate ads for properties in Middleton that don't include something close to: "near the Pheasant Branch Conservancy."

John Finkler, Middleton