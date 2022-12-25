 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

PFAS may endanger health of children -- Alan Gold

  • 0

So, the Department of Natural Resources is again trying to put in place regulations and limits on PFAS. These are chemicals which do not break down in the environment, bioaccumulate in animals and cause bad health outcomes.

Maybe the DNR read the study that 100% of umbilical cord blood samples detected PFAS, meaning every baby in the 30,000 sample group is being exposed to PFAS while in utero. Or maybe they read the study that 100% of the sample mothers in Seattle were breast feeding their infants PFAS. It seems to me that limiting, if not outright banning PFAS is the way to go if we do not want our infants exposed to these poisonous chemicals. Remember they bioaccumulate.

People are also reading…

But wait, I'm sure Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce will come to the rescue of the chemical industry and keep these regulations from taking effect, because, for some, profits are more important than the health of children.

Alan Gold, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics