PFAS may endanger health of children -- Alan Gold

So, the Department of Natural Resources is again trying to put in place regulations and limits on PFAS. These are chemicals which do not break down in the environment, bioaccumulate in animals and cause bad health outcomes.

Maybe the DNR read the study that 100% of umbilical cord blood samples detected PFAS, meaning every baby in the 30,000 sample group is being exposed to PFAS while in utero. Or maybe they read the study that 100% of the sample mothers in Seattle were breast feeding their infants PFAS. It seems to me that limiting, if not outright banning PFAS is the way to go if we do not want our infants exposed to these poisonous chemicals. Remember they bioaccumulate.