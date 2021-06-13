 Skip to main content
PFAS leave our lakes in sad state -- Scott Cooper
I read with great sadness the warning to limit consumption of fish from our Madison lakes due to the "forever chemicals" PFAS which are now in our lakes at dangerous levels.

I've fished our lakes and ate the fish since I was a child and was looking forward to introducing our grandchildren to the same pleasure. I now wonder how safe it is to even take them swimming in the Madison lakes.

One of our government's main responsibilities is to keep our citizens safe. The fact that the Republican Legislature wouldn't even put the PFAS bill on the floor for a vote seems callous and irresponsible.

Scott Cooper, Madison

