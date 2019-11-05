I serve as a member of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection board of directors. I had the privilege of working with DATCP Secretary-designate Brad Pfaff over the past few months, as well as throughout my career in agriculture.
I wholeheartedly endorsed Pfaff’s confirmation as secretary of this vital agency. He demonstrated the experience, knowledge, leadership and commitment necessary to lead Wisconsin agriculture during these difficult times.
Given the current struggles Wisconsin agriculture is enduring, Pfaff’s qualifications and commitment were ideal for DATCP. The state Senate was wrong to vote down his confirmation. This will hurt DATCP's ability to better Wisconsin agriculture.
Daniel Smith, Arena