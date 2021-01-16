Petty thugs would be arrested for riot -- Nancy Bruins

Let's look at this from ground level: Your neighbor, John Smith, is convinced you’ve stolen his snow shovel even though you’ve told him you have not.
You have let him search your garage and house -- no snow shovel. He is aggrieved. He goes on his Facebook page and to his local bar. He tells all his friends that you’ve stolen his snow shovel and something must be done.
His friends agree. They organize and come to your house. They break in, injure your family, kill your dog and damage the inside of the house.
John Smith stands in his yard, tells his friends he loves them as they come out. A different neighbor calls the police because of all this commotion. It’s a pretty good bet that John Smith is arrested for inciting violence because of Facebook evidence and people who heard him at the bar.
John Smith does not have ready access to the nuclear codes.
Nancy Bruins, Black Earth