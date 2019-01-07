Madison Racial Equity Coordinator Toriana Pettaway said the reason she won't be allowed on the ballot for Madison's next mayoral election is "always some White Supremacy BS."
The reality is she was ruled ineligible for failing to secure the proper number of nomination signatures and submit them by last Wednesday's election filing deadline.
It should be noted that ''some White Supremacy BS'' didn't prevent minority candidates Ald. Maurice Cheeks or Raj Shukla from complying with requirements that are plainly outlined at the city clerk's website.
While the statutes are colorblind, Pettaway has clearly demonstrated she is not. This strongly suggests that, lacking the unbiased, nonprejudicial objectivity necessary to professionally and equitably discharge the duties of her office, she is unfit to serve in that position.
She should resign or be fired.
Paul W. Schlecht, Madison