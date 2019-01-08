When I read the Jan. 4 article "Pettaway ineligible to be an ballot," I had to reread it to make sure I wasn't missing something. Well, no, it was just as incredulous the second time through.

Madison clerk's office says mayoral candidate Toriana Pettaway ineligible to run Pettaway was one of six people to submit nominating petitions and other paperwork by Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline to run for mayor.

Neither Toriana Pettaway nor her campaign staff apparently bothered to check the validity of the required signatures in her mayoral nomination sheets and fell two signatures short of the required number.

This requirement is very easy to understand and was adhered to by the other five candidates. Pettaway, who is the city's racial equity coordinator, blamed her disqualification on "some White Supremacy BS." Wow.

A person in her capacity should learn the meaning of the word "equity" and stop playing the victim.

Mark M. Wohlferd, Middleton