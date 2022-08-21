Pesticides can harm pollinators -- Margaret Nielsen

Many of us are intent on helping bees, insects and pollinators make a comeback by planting pollinator gardens and observing “no mow May.” But be aware that mosquito sprays used by commercial lawn companies are working counter to our efforts.

When I recently contacted a local company to find out what kind of chemicals are used in their mosquito sprays, I was given the name bifen (bifenthrin), which can be toxic to bees and other beneficial insects, and cancer-causing in humans, according to the National Pesticide Information Center.

Bifen should not be used near fruit trees, vegetable gardens or any plant that will be eaten. Its use near flowers tempts bees to their death. Bifen is toxic to pets who lick the spray. And while lawns are posted with warning signs, squirrels, rabbits and birds can’t read those signs.

No one likes being bitten by mosquitos or nibbled by ticks. But if the pollinators disappear, so will we humans. When we talked with our neighbors, they graciously agreed to stop spraying. The Earth needs our voice. Please speak in her favor.

Margaret Nielsen, McFarland