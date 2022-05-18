Personhood, not life, is the question -- James L. Carney

I am astonished every time I see someone claim that when human life begins is a matter of religious faith. This is a matter of science and has nothing to do with religious or any other kind of “faith.”

Here’s a way to clarify the question. Take a look in the mirror. That’s the real you, and it is you whether you believe it or not.

Now find some of your baby pictures. Take that image and imagine it backward in time. You are in your mother’s womb. As we go further back in time, your development as a human being reverses until you are an embryo and then a collection of cells.

Keep going to that point where you are the fertilized human egg, produced by the joining of your father’s sperm and your mother’s ovum. This is where your human life began. Where in that process did religious faith come in?

“Personhood” is the real question in the abortion debate, and it is a legal question. A person is covered by due process, equal protection and other rights conferred by law. Roe v. Wade didn’t use the term but essentially ruled that this status was achieved at viability.

Now lawmakers will determine when "personhood" begins -- the point at which abortion must be restricted. They will be influenced by a number of factors, including their religious faith.

Let the arguing begin.

James L. Carney, Madison