The continuous negative slams against the Republican Party are beginning to threaten the democracy our nation is built on.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has officially ended, the mentality of the Democratic Party to continue the billions of dollars in what was COVID-relief funding is making senators such as Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., quite happy.

An example of using taxpayer money to keep funding a temporary COVID expense is Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to spend $340 million on a child care assistance program.

That is a perfect example of a move toward socialism.

I was a single parent in the 1980s with two young sons. I lived paycheck to paycheck in covering expenses ranging from a mortgage to child care. There was no government assistance. Somehow I managed by keeping a strict budget. Unfortunately, the Democrats want to eliminate some of the financial responsibility that is part of living in a democracy.

According to the dictionary, "conservativism" has true meaning: "It is a type of political belief that supports emphasis on traditions and relies on the individual to maintain society.”

Dick Greffin, Waunakee