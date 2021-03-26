Persistent racism destroys patriotism -- Louis White

Jonah Goldberg’s column in Wednesday's State Journal, "America is hurt by its patriotism deficit," was a sad commentary on America.
He was right to point out how, as a whole, Americans have lost the ability to hold up democracy as a shining example and speak the language of patriotism convincingly to countries such as China, which has a much worse human rights record. He pointed out how the left uses obsessive rhetoric about white supremacy, structural racism, sexism and transphobia, while the right claims (without evidence) that the election was rigged and stolen.
But Goldberg did not address the motives of each party. One party’s so-call "obsessions" are over real issues -- namely racism -- that strike at the very core of what is stopping America from becoming the country it should be. The other party’s efforts are based on a lie and more focused on its survival as a party.
If the goal really is to mold America into a much better union, we must admit the truth about who is holding this country back. They are Americans who harbor hatred and racist views in their hearts and who continue to resist change for the better.
Louis White, Oconomowoc