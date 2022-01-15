Perpetual outrage is setting agenda -- Rick Meyers

On an almost daily basis, a minority of American citizens express their outrage at a topic du jour, spurred by their local, state and federal politicians.
They feel "tread upon," and what they lack in numbers they make up for in vociferousness. From all appearances, however, they are never sated.
They show up unvaccinated and maskless in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to protest Roe vs. Wade because “all life is precious.”
They appear at businesses and retail establishments en masse without masks and unvaccinated because of “free-dumb.” They have no forethought or regard for employee health, potential disruption to production, supply chain issues or continued inflation.
At local school board meetings they protest the 1619 Project and critical race theory (though they have no idea what either is). They further intimidate local officials with threats and fines if certain books are not purged from the shelves of their school libraries (whether they are, in fact, their school libraries or not).
At statehouses, they lobby their state legislators to enact oppressive and cumbersome rules that make it difficult to vote for anyone who doesn’t look like them or think like them.
And then what? Time to find another outrage.