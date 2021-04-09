Perfect lawn is an "unlawned" lawn -- Andy Ringquist

It’s spring, that time when lawn care companies start soliciting for your business and marketing the fantasy of “the perfect lawn.” Soon those little red flags will go up reminding us to stay off the grass because, well, it is a hazard to the health of humans and other animals. The perfect lawn has been a source of angst for Americans for decades.
The creation of these monotonous green swaths require that tons of toxic chemicals be cast onto our soil several times a year and into perpetuity. These treatments have been proven time and time again to cause harm to our groundwater, lakes, rivers, streams and human health. Through clever marketing and cultural peer pressure, we have been told that we are not good citizens if we leave our lawns untreated. In reality, a chemical free lawn, one harboring a mix of flowering plants, or no lawn at all, could be considered the community-minded thing to do.
"Unlawning" is friendly to waterways, does not cause cancer, provides nectar for pollinators, saves time and money and offers landscapes of interest, color and diversity. The time is right to reject the idea that the perfect lawn is perfectly fine.
Andy Ringquist, Madison