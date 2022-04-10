Percussion concert was toe-tapping fun -- Kathy Wehrle

We spent a delightful afternoon last Saturday at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra's percussion extravaganza.
So many talented kids of all ages performed for an hour and a half of foot-tapping rhythms. They were joined by a UW percussion group pounding out Brazilian music and the Packers Tundra Line drummers. On a wintry April afternoon, this was music that energized the soul.
Congratulations to the staff who guide these young musicians to explore and expand their talent.
Kathy Wehrle, Fitchburg