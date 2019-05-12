Marijuana needs to be legalized.
It is cruel, absurd and inhumane to prevent patients from accessing medicine.
I often see comments from prohibitionists telling people to leave the state over marijuana legalization. This is what it has come down to. We are going to allow citizens to be bullied out of their homes. People need this medicine and are at risk of being arrested for something that is legal across the border.
Perhaps life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness should be stricken from the Declaration of Independence, because people are not getting it anyway.
Robby Ree, Stoughton