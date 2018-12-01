As 2018 comes to an end with Republicans losing total control of Wisconsin government, Republicans have an opportunity to show what they care about most.
They have one month to enact policies and laws to help Wisconsin citizens. They also have the same time to enact laws for their own selfish benefits, and create ways to structurally preserve their power. Any guess which way they will go?
We shall see who they really care about, Wisconsin citizens or themselves. They have had no shame in the past choosing their own political preservation. Unfortunately, that is not likely to change. They should be ashamed.
Tom Fitzpatrick, La Crosse