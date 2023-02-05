I’m writing to thank all of the people who helped get us through the 80-car crash on Jan. 27 on Interstate 39/90.

We were on our way to Chicago when the “white out” hit. After all the crashing and noise ended, several drivers walked through the carnage checking to ensure everyone in the smashed cars and trucks were OK. A bit later, emergency medical technicians came by doing the same thing and making sure we all were OK and didn’t need a trip to be checked at the hospital.

Later on, the highway patrol came through to check again and reassure us that they would start to clear the vehicles as soon as they could. About four hours after the crash, our totaled car was loaded on a flat-bed tow truck by a very efficient tow-truck driver (Gabby) who brought us and the car to the salvage yard. We were kept warm and safe in the tow-truck office until we could arrange transportation back to Madison.

Thanks to everyone’s kindness and concern, and to the EMTs and state patrol officers for their hard work and planning for making a frightening experience a little easier.

Wendy Coleman, Madison

