I have appreciated Dr. Zorba Paster's columns on end-of-life medications.

When my 91-year-old mother was sent home from the hospital, the doctor said nothing more could be done for her, and that we should call hospice care. We did so.

She lived for two more agonizing months at our home. We cared for her 24/7. She knew she was dying. It was just a question of how long she would have to suffer.

At this stage, I believe every person has the right to die as they choose.

Karen Brynd, Windsor

