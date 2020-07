Pence's policies are the problem -- Rudie Flietner

The article about Vice President Mike Pence's July 17 visit to Ripon quoted him saying the recent rise in violence in some cities is a "frightening preview of Joe Biden's agenda in action."

No, these are consequences of the Trump/Pence administration's incompetence, cronyism and policy and leadership failures -- even while Republicans controlled both houses of Congress (until January 2019) and had a conservative Supreme Court majority.

The speech included "Republicans' usual framing of Democrats as tax-and-spend liberals." Did Vice President Pence mention the GOP's "borrow-and-spend" approach to give huge tax cuts to the top 1%? At least "tax-and-spend" is pay as you go and doesn't shift costs of Republican giveaways to future generations.

No references to Foxconn? We are still waiting for 13,000 high-paying jobs the GOP said justified massive taxpayer subsidies for this foreign corporation. We are also waiting for Mexico to pay for the wall. It shouldn't cost much -- only three miles of new wall have been constructed.