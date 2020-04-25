Pence visit was dangerous stunt -- Kathryn Deck

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I was flabbergasted to see the photos of Vice President Mike Pence and his cohort visiting GE Healthcare’s manufacturing facility in Madison, in Wednesday's Wisconsin State Journal. Was this social distancing?

Essential workers are taking risks every day, and the rest of us appreciate their sacrifice. Was it essential to have a group of out-of-town visitors enter a facility where such vital work is being done? Where were their masks? They should all stay 6 feet apart.