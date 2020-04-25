Pence visit was dangerous stunt -- Kathryn Deck

I was flabbergasted to see the photos of Vice President Mike Pence and his cohort visiting GE Healthcare’s manufacturing facility in Madison, in Wednesday's Wisconsin State Journal. Was this social distancing?
Essential workers are taking risks every day, and the rest of us appreciate their sacrifice. Was it essential to have a group of out-of-town visitors enter a facility where such vital work is being done? Where were their masks? They should all stay 6 feet apart.
This was not only a ridiculous public relation stunt, but also downright irresponsible.
Kathryn Deck, Madison
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.