Pence visit shows dedication to state -- Tim Murray

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence visited Madison in the midst of this coronavirus crisis to assure Wisconsin residents that health care needs are being met during this unprecedented time. During this visit, he met with leaders of General Electric Healthcare to discuss ventilator production in our state and provide insight on the level of production needed to continue fighting off this virus.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I am glad to see the Trump administration recognizes that Wisconsin residents are working tirelessly to fight this virus. The administration is working with private-sector businesses to ensure individual states have the resources they need, starting right here in Wisconsin.

While engaging on a local level, this administration has demonstrated its commitment to overcoming this virus by working together. I’d like to thank Vice President Pence and President Donald Trump for their combined leadership efforts in leading us through this crisis. They’ve taken drastic measures to ensure our safety, and they are clearly looking out for us here in the Badger State.

Tim Murray, Madison