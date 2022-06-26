Pence deserves a profile in courage -- Paul Brunsell

John F. Kennedy's 1956 book "Profiles in Courage" profiled politicians who defied the opinions of their party (and constituents) to do what they felt was right, despite the deleterious effect on their careers.

After watching the latest installment of the Jan. 6 hearings, I believe that if JFK were writing that book today, former Vice President Mike Pence would likely be featured. Though my personal political beliefs do not align with our former vice president, I feel that we need to give credit where credit is due.