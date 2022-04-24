Pence a better choice than Trump for 2024 -- Bruce Longfield

The Republican Party has an opportunity to retake the White House in 2024. President Joe Biden is not sure where he is most of the time, and Vice President Kamala Harris is like a hockey player on the Democratic team who suits up but doesn’t know to bring a hockey stick.

But the Republican Party and its voter base have to realize that they can’t win with former President Donald Trump. In the last election, the Democrats basically flipped several states by winning the popular vote, sometimes by as little as 1 or 2 percentage points.

Trump’s personality lost the election, not his actions. People -- women in particular -- in key states didn’t really vote for “sleepy” Biden. They voted against “King” Trump the person, not the Republican Party.

Women voters played a key role in these swing states where a few thousand votes could decide the win. Women just didn't like Trump. It is said that the definition of insanity is repeating the same behavior and expecting a different result.

Former Vice President Mike Pence may be the Republican secret weapon.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton