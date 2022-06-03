Pelosi's husband must be accountable -- Pat Malloy

According to news reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was arrested on Saturday night for driving under the influence in Napa County, California.

He was in a two-vehicle crash. The Democratic speaker's office issued a statement that this was a private family matter, and there would be no public comment. This incident occurred on a public highway, which makes it a public matter.

She should apologized for her husband and acknowledge that impaired driving is public safety crisis in this country that impacts everyone.

Our state and local officials should note that Paul Pelosi was held in the Napa County Jail until he posted $5,000 cash bail. In Wisconsin, he would have most likely been released without any bail.

Lastly, I want to thank the Napa County deputies, who did exactly what they were supposed to do. They are a great example for all of us.

Pat Malloy, Madison