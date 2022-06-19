 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Pelosi is welcome to leave church -- Joseph T. Leone

The letter to the editor "Church shouldn't control politicians" last Tuesday missed the point.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., can legislate any way she wishes in Congress. What she cannot do without reprimand from her bishop, though, is take public stances directly anathema to long-standing Catholic dogma and simultaneously proclaim herself a faithful Catholic.

This is what sentient human beings call “hypocrisy.”

The Catholic Church is an entirely voluntary organization. Nothing compels Speaker Pelosi to remain a member. Likewise, the Catholic Church has a constitutionally protected right to decide for itself who is a member in good standing and who is not.

Joseph T. Leone, Brooklyn

