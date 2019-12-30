Pelosi is acting like Putin -- Pete Papageorge

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is channeling her inner Vladimir Putin by withholding articles of impeachment from the U.S. Senate.
The Constitution spells out the role of the U.S. House when it comes to impeachment. Nowhere does it state that the U.S. House can dictate the means of the trial in the Senate. She is stepping way out of bounds by withholding the articles until she gets the process she wants.
Speaker Pelosi has no right to do this. Her actions are unconstitutional. And the further she delays, the more this whole impeachment scheme looks shallow and weak.
She had better be careful here. We are all watching this charade unfold. If it continues down this path, we will demand she is removed as speaker. The Constitution dictates what goes on, not Speaker Pelosi.
Pelosi's dictatorial actions resemble those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaker Pelosi thinks she can get her way all of the time. But she can't treat the Constitution like garbage on our watch.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh