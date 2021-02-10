 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrians must be safe from bikes -- Gaila Olsen
0 comments

Pedestrians must be safe from bikes -- Gaila Olsen

  • 0

Having read many letters to the editor about making State Street into a pedestrian mall, I'm all for it. But what will we bikers do?

If I'm walking on State Street now and want to cross the road, it is not buses that I wisely look both ways for, but bikes. And once summer comes, I will have to become even more alert because the novice electric bikers that whiz by may not always be aware of the "speed limit" that we crossing pedestrians would prefer.

Given that I used to use State Street as my commuting lane when I biked from Brennan's out on University Avenue to the El Esplanade building on the 100 block of State Street years ago, I am all for keeping bikes on State Street.

But if the area does become a mall, how can we go about making it safe for bikes and pedestrians to mix? 

Gaila Olsen, Black Earth

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics