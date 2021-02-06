Pedestrians and buses don't mix -- Barbara McWilliams

Madison is my hometown. I grew up when State Street was the place to see and be seen.

Transform State Street into promenade STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back

In the 1970s I owned a restaurant called the Cobblestone Station, located on East Washington Avenue. I was against the State Street mall concept in the 1970s because it still permitted buses, cabs and trucks. In the late '60s, a friend of mine was hit by a bus on University Avenue in the bus lane, and I felt buses on a pedestrian mall was a dangerous combination.

Long story short, my family and I visited Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, in the summer of 2018 and immediately thought State Street could do this, too. The children delightfully played in a water spray fountain while the adults listened to live music and ate a delicious lunch.

We need to support our hardworking State Street merchants while bringing the city together. Or we can open it back up to automobiles the way it was before. I know a lot of locals who haven’t been back there since State Street was closed to automobiles.

Barbara McWilliams, Cross Plains