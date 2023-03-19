The Wisconsin State Journal article "City weighs ‘street for everyone’" on Thursday reported that Madison is considering implementing a pedestrian-only section of State Street in the 400 to 600 blocks of the street.

Golly, glad they are getting after this, it is only about 30 years too late. If you go to Europe, every major and minor city has a pedestrian-only street or streets. They are delightful. Madison should have done this long ago.

Rue Cler in Paris is a wonderful example of this. It is a pedestrian-only thoroughfare lined with amazing shops and restaurants, and it is a really inviting place. All the delivery vehicles are off the street by 9:30 a.m., and the pedestrians take over.

Apparently, the city needs many more months of study to figure this out. Why don't city officials check with their staff that might be going to Europe this year to get an update about their experience with pedestrian-only streets. Just get this implemented. State Street needs to be revitalized.

Joseph Tripalin, McFarland

