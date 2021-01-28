Pedestrian malls make cities better -- Joanne La Vergne

Thank you for last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade." What a beautiful idea.
Though I no longer live in Madison, I think the best years of my life were spent there in the 1940s, '50s and early '60s. State Street was always the place to go. Since then, I have lived in many places around the world, and the best places were always those with a vibrant pedestrian mall.
When I saw all those rioters vandalizing State Street on the news reports, I was deeply saddened. That cannot be happening in Madison. I know times have changed everywhere. I remember in my teens walking anywhere, alone, in complete safety in Madison.
I hope the Madison City Council takes up this idea.
Joanne La Vergne, Turner Valley, Alberta, Canada