 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian malls make cities better -- Joanne La Vergne
0 comments

Pedestrian malls make cities better -- Joanne La Vergne

  • 0

Thank you for last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade." What a beautiful idea.

Though I no longer live in Madison, I think the best years of my life were spent there in the 1940s, '50s and early '60s. State Street was always the place to go. Since then, I have lived in many places around the world, and the best places were always those with a vibrant pedestrian mall.

When I saw all those rioters vandalizing State Street on the news reports, I was deeply saddened. That cannot be happening in Madison. I know times have changed everywhere. I remember in my teens walking anywhere, alone, in complete safety in Madison.

I hope the Madison City Council takes up this idea. 

Joanne La Vergne, Turner Valley, Alberta, Canada

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics