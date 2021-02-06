 Skip to main content
Pedestrian mall would be problematic -- Katie Sellner
Regarding the Wisconsin State Journal's Jan. 24 editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," I retired from Madison Metro Transit in January 2020. I was responsible for bus detours for special events and road construction projects, so I'm quite familiar with this issue.

Downtown Madison Inc. has been banging its drum for years to get buses off State Street. Seems the new angle is to use the pandemic and civil unrest to create urgency to accomplish this. Closing down State Street to all vehicular traffic is problematic.

The first bus rapid transit route is already planned to use State Street. Some businesses’ deliveries can only be made using State Street, so how are the delivery trucks going to serve those businesses? State Street consists primarily of restaurants and bars -- banning cabs from State Street seems unlikely and unenforceable.

Much more goes into his suggestion of simply running buses near State Street. It involves removal of precious parking for newly created bus stops, making sure there is space to add amenities such as bus shelters or concrete boarding pads for folks who use wheelchairs, plus re-timing and rescheduling numerous bus routes and schedules for routing changes, among others.

The State Journal editorial board should do some investigative journalism before stating its opinion.

Katie Sellner, Fitchburg, retired Metro Transit planner

