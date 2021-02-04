 Skip to main content
Pedestrian mall will fail Downtown -- Irwin Kass
The State Journal's Jan. 24 editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," did not factor in the effect on traffic of the cross streets, the cost of weatherization for winter months, and the need for increased police presence.

Malls are failing here and everywhere around the country with Amazon and others dominating shopping. Before COVID-19, restaurants did well with pedestrian traffic. But in this new era, who knows if it will matter? Why create another mall doomed to fail? Look at Westgate.

Nothing is wrong with eliminating all vehicle traffic on State Street. But what will be the effect on business deliveries and people who depend on the buses? Other parts of the city have neighborhood restaurants, and other businesses may benefit more with unrestricted foot traffic where the adverse effect on traffic is less. Studies of all neighborhoods should be done before State Street is given preferential treatment.

If State Street is to be closed, it should be done incrementally -- say, on Sundays only at first to measure the results. But at the same time, street should be closed on Sundays in many other neighborhoods to determine the feasibility of doing so permanently there also.

Irwin Kass, Madison 

