Pedestrian mall is worth striving for -- Colin Barushok

State Street is a central area for dining and shopping in Madison. Like many residents, I hope to see it changed to enhance this role in the community.

Madison’s elected leaders would be wise to take buses, cars and trucks off State Street, converting it to a more pleasant and accessible mall compatible with better dining, shopping, walking and cycling experiences.

The debate about State Street’s future is clearly connected to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s plan to create a new "bus rapid transit" system. To change State Street in accordance with recent proposals will require leaders to analyze the new logistics for deliveries to businesses and residences there, and such analysis should begin as soon as possible.

I urge Mayor Rhodes-Conway and the City Council to determine a way to achieve both BRT and the State Street we want, which would be used by pedestrians and bicycles, lined with street cafes and populated with food and art vending carts. The buses should be left out. I am confident that alternative sites and routes for BRT can be found, and logistical puzzles can be solved.

Our leaders must strive toward success in both BRT and a beautiful State Street pedestrian mall.

Colin Barushok, Madison