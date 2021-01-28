Pedestrian mall is better for all -- E. Rick and Marnie Beebe

We've been sending letters like this to Madison mayors since 2002: Please take the buses and police vehicles (except in emergencies) off State Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

The noise, gas fumes and congestion reduce the attraction of the street for exercising, shopping, and socializing. The present arrangement with vehicles confines people to very narrow sidewalks that inhibit comfortable walking, relaxed shopping, and outdoor dining. Please put officers on foot and bicycle.

Buses can intersect State Street and stops can be provided at the Capitol Square, Fairchild and Dayton, Henry and Johnson, Gorham, Gilman and Broom and Lake, thus not changing the distance a bus user would have to walk to get anywhere on State Street from what they currently walk with the buses going from stop to stop on the street.

Allow the street to be used as a walking mall, and for small vender wagons and outdoor dining areas. This will increase pedestrian traffic and facilitate pedestrian flow.

The enactment of this proposal will allow us to return to State Street for exercise, shopping, and dining, and increase the number of people able to use that area of Madison more comfortably.

E. Rick and Marnie Beebe, Verona

