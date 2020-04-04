Pearson will add diversity to board -- Tim Osswald

I support Maia Pearson for Madison School Board. As a longtime resident of Madison whose children went through the Madison school system, I have seen the change in demographics in our city and the increase in diversity in our schools. What I have not seen is an increase in government representation of these diverse groups of color.
Pearson gives us the opportunity to vote for someone who perfectly represents Madison’s diversity. She is a third generation mother of three African American Madisonian. She has been actively involved with our community and our school system.
I have met Pearson and seen her speak at campaign events, and wholeheartedly support her.
Tim Osswald, Madison
