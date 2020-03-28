Pearson offers change for better -- Carrie Rothburd

In early 2019, Maia Pearson and I began to work together as founding members of South Madison UNITE!
Unaffiliated and unfunded, we organized community meetings, met with city staff, developers and City Council members. We recruited South Side neighbors to actively oppose the proposed destruction of South Madison’s only full-service supermarket.
Pearson’s common sense and knowledge, her practical approach to challenges, her energy, commitment and lifelong relationships with South Madison residents were crucial to the success of our campaign. As a spokesperson for Madison’s communities most affected by economic, health, housing, social and educational disparities, Pearson proved she has the rare ability to speak her mind while listening to other perspectives.
This and her many other attributes -- intelligence, passion, compassion, knowledge of local history, and her sharp analysis of the conditions that have created and perpetuated inequity in our schools and our community -- make her my choice for the Madison School Board. Pearson knows Madison’s public schools as a student, mother and as an active member of the South Madison community.
I trust Pearson to bring her honest, thorough, reasoned, resourceful and distinctive voice to the Madison School Board. She will keep us all authentic, honest and committed to change for the better.
Carrie Rothburd, Madison
