Pearson is the candidate we need -- Adrienne Blow

I will be voting for Maia Pearson for Madison School Board in Seat 6 in Tuesday's election.

I have personally witnessed Pearson’s dedication working for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County as well as her commitment to community engagement in South Madison.

Not only does Pearson have experience as a former student in the Madison School District, but she is also a parent in the district. The significance of this is that despite years of discussion and initiatives, the academic inequities in Madison have gone on for generations. Pearson brings that cumulative experience and wisdom to the table.

As an advanced learner, she experienced firsthand the isolation black students feel and the absence of her peers. As a parent, Pearson has gone through the process of working with teachers on an individual education plan for a child and developing plans for advanced learning. These experiences will be invaluable as the School Board weighs policies in existence that work well and shines a light on issues that need change.

We need Pearson’s input from her lived experience, as well as her understanding of the community. Pearson is clearly the candidate we need.

-- Adrienne Blow, Madison