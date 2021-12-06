Pearl Harbor still has lessons for us -- Bob Hunt

I've been reflecting on the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Americans owe themselves a visit to the Battleship Arizona Memorial and museum in Hawaii. Nearly 1,000 Navy men remain interred on the sunken ship, dying in the horrific attack.
The museum there gives visitors a total experience from years before the attack and the aftermath to enlighten and emphasize the context of the U.S., Japanese and Hawaiian situation at the time.
A good source of information is to watch the 1970 movie "Tora! Tora! Tora!" which documents the historical record of this event. The book the movie is based on is an authoritative text. Another movie to provide perspective is Clint Eastwood's 2006 "Letters from Iwo Jima" highlighting the human side of Japanese soldiers longing to be home.
Racism played a big role in Hawaii. Planes were ordered to be pulled from their bunkers and hangars, parked in clusters and ammunition was locked up to better guard against sabotage. But there was no threat from the local Japanese population in Hawaii. Many enlisted in the U.S. military and were loyal Americans. Shameful treatment came to these civilians. The supposed superiority of the white race was not only taught in Germany.
Bob Hunt, Lodi