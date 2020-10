'Peanuts' may cost Apple costumers -- Sharon Beyer

I would like to echo the sentiments of the author of the letter to the editor last Sunday, "Apple is holding 'Peanuts' hostage."

The "Peanuts" holiday specials are a tradition. Families have gathered together to watch Charlie Brown on TV for generations. For Apple to highjack them and make them available only to the "privileged" is the epitome of greed. Apple's claim of "free to all for a limited time" is a joke.

If Apple hopes to gain customers through this tactic, it is sorely mistaken. Instead, it has succeeded in turning me off to its products. Way to go, Apple.

Sharon Beyer, Cottage Grove

