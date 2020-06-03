Peaceful protests may not end racism -- Harry Harris

I have read, with some consternation, commentary about the violent side of the protests across the country, including in Madison.

While violence by itself is not an activity that seems helpful at the time, especially for those bearing the brunt of it, this activity may have a considerable contribution to action later. Some of the antagonizers know this well.

Racism -- just like slavery -- will not be expunged from our society by just peaceful protests and such. It took a violent Civil War to end slavery, but even that did not end the racism behind it. White privilege still exists and until we address that head on, we will not see changes in our society that truly reflect "equality and justice for all."

Having lived through the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles 1992, there would have been no economic "development zones" and such that came afterwards without violent rioting across LA. It seems that most politicians only awake from their slumber on this subject when confronted with "negative activity." They are then forced to take some action to address the issue in some way.

Unfortunately, generally, peaceful demonstrations usually end with "thoughts and prayers" and little else.

Harry Harris, Madison