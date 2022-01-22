Peaceful protest isn't insurrection -- Daryl Sherman

The writer of Jan. 12 letter to the editor "What about assault on state Capitol?" asked why the Wisconsin state Capitol "insurrection" was treated differently from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol "insurrection" and called it liberal hypocrisy. Some reasons for the difference:

The demonstrators at the state Capitol caused about little damage. Building staff had to remove tape marks after multiple days of protest and occupation of the Capitol. The Jan. 6 demonstrators did hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of intentional damage to the U.S. Capitol in a few hours. In Madison no legislators’ offices were invaded or trashed. Protest leaders cautioned demonstrators not to damage the building.

No one threatened or incited hanging elected officials. No doors or windows were smashed. No legislators had to hide or flee for their lives. No one was injured, much less killed. No one forcefully tried to prevent Act 10 from going into effect, and 100,000 people demonstrated peacefully.

Police officer commented to me personally how remarkably peaceful and well behaved the crowd had been.